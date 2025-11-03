Prolife Introduces a New Line of Chips

Prolife has launched a new line of chips called ProGrills, bringing a bold, smoky crunch to their protein snack lineup. Each chip is packed with protein, maximum flavor and come in four flavors:

ProGrills Cheese

ProGrills Sweet Chili

ProGrills Lemon Cumin

ProGrills Sour Spice

Each pack has 13g of protein and great macros, making it a great healthy snack option.

That’s not all, Prolife also announced they’re now the first Kuwaiti salty snacks manufacturer to get certified by the NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), a globally recognized organization that sets public health and safety standards. They’ve earned NSF Vegan and NSF Cruelty-Free certifications.

In total, they’ve received five certifications this year:

NSF Non-GMO

NSF Gluten-Free

NSF Vegan

NSF Cruelty-Free

Nut-Free

To find out more, check out @prolifesnacks