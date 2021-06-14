Yesterday night the air quality around Kuwait was measuring 999 which is the maximum the reading can display. Anything between 150-200 is deemed as unhealthy which hazardous is usually anything between 300-500. We’re definitely way past just hazardous at this point. I think the previous highest I’ve ever seen was 358!
On the flip side, the weather wasn’t as hot yesterday and so I was able to take my Alfa out on the Gulf Road and not be bothered by the heat!
Where was the 999 figure published? According to the site below, today the air quality reading in Kuwait is 57. How can it be so different from day to day?
https://www.iqair.com/world-air-quality-ranking
https://aqicn.org/snapshot/kuwait/kuwait-city/us-embassy/20210613-20/
Also it was more than one station reporting 999 last night
https://248am.com//images/2021/06/E0987ACD-F8C3-4CF7-A70F-021C27738471.png
It was because of the dust storm i think
No way…really?
Nah can’t be. I couldn’t see a damn thing yesterday!
So I follow the air quality on a somewhat regular basis and what I have observed over the years is that during sandstorms the meter will often read 999, which as Mark points out is the maximum. This can be a little misleading though as what often happens is the device reading these numbers (its kind of like a filtration system) gets completely blocked by the dust and by default then reads 999. Now this isn’t to say that the air quality is good, no it is definitely hazardous, but its not actually 999. I am no air quality expert though
yeah i think so, thats why i jokingly stated on twitter last night that I think we broke it 😅
“The high amounts of formalhyde in covid vaccines is toxifying bacteria in the breathing process. Mixed with air particles when humans breath, hazardous air quality multiplies” – Same anti-vaxxer who said we are now magnets.
Did the mistake of going for a walk at night and literally couldn’t stay in one place from the wind. It was crazy and the sandstorm made it worst.
I just got back from Shuwaikh in my alfa, had to get alignment done cuz has swapped out some parts couple of days ago and decided to take advantage of the cooler than a regular day weather.
Pros- temperature is in lower to mid 30s so not too hot to drive without ac
Cons- my car is covered in sand inside and outside. I’m covered in sand inside and outside.
I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.