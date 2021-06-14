Yesterday night the air quality around Kuwait was measuring 999 which is the maximum the reading can display. Anything between 150-200 is deemed as unhealthy which hazardous is usually anything between 300-500. We’re definitely way past just hazardous at this point. I think the previous highest I’ve ever seen was 358!

On the flip side, the weather wasn’t as hot yesterday and so I was able to take my Alfa out on the Gulf Road and not be bothered by the heat!