I was going through some of my old bookmarks and found an article I had saved years ago on the backstory of how Elevation Burger came to be in Kuwait. It was written by Ali Ashkanani, one of the local owners of Elevation and it gives an interesting behind the scenes look into the opening of the brand in Kuwait. It’s worth reading and it’s not too long so check it out here.
Nice article.
I heard McDonald’s owners in Kuwait Al Musherji were also suppose to work in their kitchen for 6 months. Before them someone else tried to get the franchise rights but were too reluctant to work in the kitchen.
I’ve always said if I become a millionaire I’d retire and work at a McDonalds in Canada. I got big dreams.