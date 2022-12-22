Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Dec 22

Construction Expo Baytak

Meet Me At The Terrace – DJ Nights

Friday, Dec 23

Construction Expo Baytak

Kites Watching in Bnaider

Meet Me At The Terrace – Live Music

Let It Snow Painting Event

Saturday, Dec 24

Construction Expo Baytak

Meet Me At The Terrace

Doll Making Workshop

Art of Life Coaching – Fresh Start Workshop

Trip to Failaka

An Insight into Kuwaiti Films

Al Jahra Nature Reserves Eco Tour

Yoga – Festive Flow by the Pool

ALONE! Mindfulness Session

Bloom – Sustainability Lifestyle & Entertainment Market

Exhibitions

25 O’Clock by Walid Taher

A Retrospective by Abdulwahab Al Awadhi

Visitor of Freedom by Thuraya Al Baqsami

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum