Slow Internet for Everyone

If you’re experiencing slow internet it’s not just you. According to Citra, an internet cable was accidentally cut during construction work on Cairo Street which is what is causing all the problems. They’re trying their best to get things fixed quickly so hopefully this will get sorted today.

