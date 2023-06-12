Slow Internet for Everyone

If you’re experiencing slow internet it’s not just you. According to Citra, an internet cable was accidentally cut during construction work on Cairo Street which is what is causing all the problems. They’re trying their best to get things fixed quickly so hopefully this will get sorted today.

تأثرت بعض شركات الاتصالات يوم الأحد الموافق ١١ يونيو ٢٠٢٣ لضعف في تقديم خدمة الإنترنت لمشتركيها نتيجة انقطاع الكابل الدولي الذي يربط شبكة الكابلات الدولية في الكويت بشبكة الاتصالات للشركات المشغلة للكابلات الدولية — الهيئة العامة للاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات (@CitraKuwait) June 11, 2023

via Frankom