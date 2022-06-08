Yesterday I listed a bunch of landmarks that were demolished over the past few years but I didn’t mention Messilah Beach since I’m not really sure whats going on there. It’s meant to be closed for renovations but I don’t know if they’ve completely demolished it or not. Based on Google Maps, it looks like it’s still there but in any case, the video above is a 3D animation of what Messilah Beach will eventually look like once it’s completed.
Just going off the video it looks like it will be a less approachable more premium beach. What was great about the old Messilah Beach was how affordable and accessible it was to everyone. I used to go there when I was in school since it was the only nice beach we could afford.
The new renovated Messilah will contain:
6 Restaurant blocks
Swimming Pool and Wet Recreation areas
Jogging Track
Hard and Soft Landscaping
450 Car Parking spaces
I really hope they will reopen by 2030 🤞
Great, more restaurants 🙄
We bid for this project and the design wasn’t fully completed. They had a play structure which costs upward of 1M KD that had to be imported from overseas (Canada as I recall) which the manufacturer wasn’t sure what was required as the design wasn’t clear. As I recall the project got awarded to a contractor for around 12M KD and surely it will not be completed in that time frame or cost.
Where’s the big massive water slides from before? this is just a normal park with a swimming pool and more padel like kuwait didn’t have enough smh
One thing TEC does is create nice animations lol