How to Translate the Sahel app to English

A couple of years ago I posted about the issue with getting the Sahel app translated to English. Everyone was assuming it was just about getting the app translated, but in reality that wasn’t the issue.

According to a source back then involved in the project, the app had the English option available for a while now but they couldn’t launch it because some of the entities that are in Sahel had not finished adapting to English and English data. So until they do, the app has to remain in Arabic.

But, someone on Reddit posted a loophole that forces the app to display the English version of the app. Here is how to do it:

iPhone

– Launch Sahel app then exit and go to the phone settings

– Under settings go to Keyboard and add Arabic. If you already have the Arabic keyboard, remove it

– Go back to the app, it should now be in English

Android

– Same as the iPhone version except instead of getting to keyboard settings, go to language settings and change your default language to any other form of English (for example UK or US)

You’re going to be limited with what you can do in the App and what you can read, but at least it could help you navigate around and learn where everything is.