Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I spent this past week binge watching Schitt’s Creek from season 1 but also catching up on the new season of Physical and Futurama. Physical is great, Futurama on the other hand, even though it used to be my favorite animated show, I’m just not into it anymore.

Other shows I’m watching are Foundation and Swagger. Both great shows and the new season has been good although the last episode of Foundation was a snoozer.

In other news, Barbie is now officially banned, so if you want to watch it you need to drive down to Saudi and watch it there where it’s being released today.

What have you watched this week?

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Gran Turismo (7.0)

Run Rabbit Run (5.0)

Til Death Do Us Part (5.8)

Other Movies Showing:

Black Lotus (4.2)

Cats Museum (4.4)

Cobweb (6.1)

Elemental (6.8)

Haunted Mansion (6.3)

Hidden Strike (5.8)

Insidious: The Red Door (5.9)

Meg 2: The Trench (6.0)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (8.2)

Oppenheimer (8.7)

The Secret Kingdom (5.0)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Flubber (5.3)

Training Day (7.7)