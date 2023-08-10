I spent this past week binge watching Schitt’s Creek from season 1 but also catching up on the new season of Physical and Futurama. Physical is great, Futurama on the other hand, even though it used to be my favorite animated show, I’m just not into it anymore.
Other shows I’m watching are Foundation and Swagger. Both great shows and the new season has been good although the last episode of Foundation was a snoozer.
In other news, Barbie is now officially banned, so if you want to watch it you need to drive down to Saudi and watch it there where it’s being released today.
What have you watched this week?
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Gran Turismo (7.0)
Run Rabbit Run (5.0)
Til Death Do Us Part (5.8)
Other Movies Showing:
Black Lotus (4.2)
Cats Museum (4.4)
Cobweb (6.1)
Elemental (6.8)
Haunted Mansion (6.3)
Hidden Strike (5.8)
Insidious: The Red Door (5.9)
Meg 2: The Trench (6.0)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (8.2)
Oppenheimer (8.7)
The Secret Kingdom (5.0)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Flubber (5.3)
Training Day (7.7)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
8 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
I love Foundation.
Physical, stopped middle of episode 3. Didn’t work for me.
– Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse (2023) was below my expectations. The animation art was all over the place. Seems like they tried too hard. Miles character arc was the only good thing i liked about it.
– a random movie recommendation: He Never Died (2015)
– TV show Warrior, season 3 was a “snooze” until episode 8. It’s a must watch!
– I started watching Batman: The Animated Series (1993) and now i understand the hype.
I haven’t been watching movies lately for some reason. I have a big list that im excited about and plan to start tomorrow.
You seriously need to watch the series’ companion film Mask of the Phantasm if you’re enjoying the series. It’s so effing good. I reckon it’s better, darker and grittier than the show itself.
Fact: The voice of Batman in the animated series is the late Kevin Conroy who was openly gay. The Middle East never banned the show though. In fact it was constantly playing on TV.
I enjoyed mask of the phantasm. Thank you.
One can’t get enough batman.
You’re welcome? Are you ok?
How could Lebanon ban the Barbie movie? I thought they were more open-minded than other Gulf countries.
lol no we’re not, I remember in the movie the mummy back in the 90s had the most random scenes cut, like there was a scene where one of the actors showed a star of david and they cut that scene out! https://i.insider.com/628fa15514f00200180fca9c?width=600&format=jpeg&auto=webp
Watching Only Murders In The Building (season 2) – Good series
Movies:
Big George Foreman (2023) – loved it
We Can’t All Die First (2023) – black comedy movie – at least i liked it
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023 Indian Movie) – sucks big time
I’m enjoying “Bad Sisters” on Apple TV.
Only Murders season 3 is just out as well.