I came across this photo in my stories earlier today that captured a small moment after the firefighters had extinguished the fuel tank fire at the airport. It was taken by the Kuwait Fire Force’s photographer and I got the high resolution photo from one of the firefighters who took part in the operation (@ponato). I thought I would share it because it’s genuinely uplifting and they definitely deserve the attention.
One reply on “A Small Moment After Battling the Airport Fire”
Hope in the shadow of a conflict. It bears uncanny resemblance with some of the photographs from NatGeo’s coverage on capping of the torched oil wells in Kuwait in 91.