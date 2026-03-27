Skims Is Back in Kuwait and Here for Good

Back in December, Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand Skims popped up in Kuwait for one week, and now the brand is back but this time permanently.

Right now they have a pop-up outside Bloomingdales in 360 Mall, except unlike last time where items were just for display and you had to order through the Ounass app, everything is now in stock locally.

The pop-up runs until April 20th, after which Skims will have a permanent display inside Bloomingdales. For now they’re only carrying the women’s collection, with no plans to add the men’s line anytime soon.