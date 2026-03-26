Thinking of Building a Gaming PC

Back in the 90s I used to really love PC gaming and was constantly upgrading my computer to be able to run different games. When Doom came out my 33mhz PC couldn’t run it (pictured above) but our “family computer”, a Pentium 60 could so I used to get permission from my dad to play on it. Eventually I took over that computer since nobody at home really knew how to use it except me (pictured below).
When I moved to uni in 96 I used to spend all my money on CDs and upgrading my computer. I remember the first legit gaming card I got was the Matrox Mystique. But then a new brand launched called Nvidia and I got their Riva 128 card which was great until 3DFX came out with their Voodoo cards. Games that were optimized for 3DFX looked so much better so got that but I remember I used to have a lot of compatibility issues so got the Nvidia TNT and then later got the TNT 2 Ultra. I think the last decent card I got was the original Geforce 256 before I stopped PC gaming.
Recently I’ve gotten into sim racing and was considering building a gaming PC for it. My Xbox Series X is great but some games like Assetto Corsa Evo, Assetto Corsa Rally and iRacing aren’t available on the Xbox while other games like Dirty Rally 2.0 have ultra realism graphic mods that the Xbox version doesn’t have. It was pretty hard to get a grasp on whats considered good or not good nowadays since I haven’t had a Windows PC in over 20 years, but with the help of Ai I think I kinda started understanding things and managed to build a really good gaming PC, but wtf is up with these crazy prices??
This is the build I managed to put together based on parts currently available locally, I think memory is the hardest thing to get right now:
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Gaming Processor — 179 KD
Motherboard
Asus TUF GAMING X870E-PLUS Motherboard — 129 KD
RAM
Kingston Fury Beast RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz CL30 — 145 KD
Graphics
ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC — 580 KD
Storage
Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe 5.0 — 117 KD
Cooling
Asus TUF Gaming LC III 360 Liquid CPU Cooler — 62 KD
PSU
Asus TUF Gaming 1000W Gold ATX 3.1 Power Supply — 58 KD
Case
Asus TUF Gaming GT502 — 54 KD
Total: 1,324 KD
That seems really insane, I thought I was going to end up paying like 500-600KD for a high end gaming PC but this is more than double that. I thought this might just be the usual Kuwait over inflated prices but seems to be pretty much the same even in the US. Crazy! How are you guys doing this?
10 replies on “Thinking of Building a Gaming PC”
I have been buying second hand or waiting for deep discounts on international websites (newegg / amazon).
Thanks to the AI boom GPUs and RAM prices have gone through the roof.
Might as well invest KD 1,300 in NVIDIA and exit that after a couple of years 😀
I invested in NVIDIA back in 2019 so I’m doing pretty good at that end lol
It helps if you have an idea of what resolution you want, how much frames u need and the games you want to play. You tube benchmark videos help based on the parts they give you and the games they test, so if you want 1440p gaming at 160hz they can give you a whole parts list.
I figured 4K was the norm, so would be aiming for 4K 60fps. I don’t think it would be an issue with the system I’ve setup, I just saw the requirements for Forza Horizon 6 and their extreme setup is a few steps below what I’ve put together. Right now I’ve got a 55inch OLED screen with 120hz refresh rate connected to my race rig but eventually thinking of going with a 3 screen set up, or that was the plan before realizing how much a gaming PC would cost. But my understanding 3 screen setup would obviously mean much more strain on the system to keep the 4K 60fps res.
I think it’s best to take a look at the used computers section on the 4sale website; you’ll find a good deal for half the price you’re planning to spend.
My nephew (shout-out to Zade D., who just turned 12! 🎉) also recently completed the same mission of purchasing a gaming rig—with guidance from a knowledgeable (and somewhat famous!) local maven (you know who you are, Sumo! 😄). It came at no small expense, unfortunately I think we all may all have overlooked this opportunity…
https://classifieds.248am.com/index.php?page=item&id=41777
You picked the worst time to build a gaming PC my friend. Either you can wait out or get a used rig. It’s not worth so much extra money. The best time was around 2022 now it’s just insane
Try PCKUWAIT.COM they have great deals and the team there is amazing
Keep in mind that you might move to curved screens at some point, a flat 4k monitor won’t do it honestly. A couple of 34″ 2k Ultra-wide monitor would take the experience to the next level, so the PC will need to push way more pixels.
PC Gaming in Syria is Really Good. Especially Most people playing Counter Strike & GTA. I used to play some PC Gaming such as Counter Strike, Serious Sam, Neighbours from Hell, Zuma, Luxor, GTA, The Sims, & Need For Speed. Right now, unfortunately my PC Gaming Has been Died out cause I’m usually Now Playing Emulators of Retro Consoles & also MUGEN. So I’m into Fighting Games on any Consoles Instead. & I’m Not an PC Gamer. I usually Play Games on PC back then. Also the issues that some PC Games that Trying hard to get working cause mostly PC Games are not working mostly on errors and Crashes. That’s why I’m playing Emulators and MUGEN they’re the only PC that working properly and Easier. But sometimes Laggy so it’s playable.