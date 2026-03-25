A Touch of 1930s Vietnam in Kuwait

AD Middle East recently featured République in their magazine along with some really nice photos that were taken by the photographer Ingrid Rasmussen. I posted about République when they first opened, but looking at these photos now, I don’t think mine did the space justice.

The interior was originally conceived as a pop-up by Gastronomica founder Basil Al Salem after his travels in Vietnam. The look draws from Indochine design, which flourished between the 1920s and 1945 and blended French Art Deco elegance with traditional Vietnamese details. The space was designed by the group’s in-house design team which included Abdullah Al Muzaini, Ahmad Jankieh, and Ashish Bartwal, with styling by Jade Botanics.

République at Jõn closed down for the season already so if you wanted to pass by and check it out you can’t anymore. But the restaurant has now popped up at Cocoa Room at JACC for dinner.

If you want to check out the AD Middle East article, click here.