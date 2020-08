Just a quick post because I like the shop and want to support this small business. My favorite custom picture frame guy had to move his shop location due to the fact they’re demolishing his old building. He’s now still in the same area (Shuwaikh) but just a few blocks further down. If you want to get a custom photo frame he’s the guy I get most of my frames done at. He’s quick, he’s affordable and during this pandemic, he wears a mask properly. So check him out.