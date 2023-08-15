Yesterday I got a tour of The Warehouse mall and it was a pretty cool experience since it was very busy with the mall and businesses all getting ready for the opening tomorrow (August 16). The mall looks really great and very different to other malls which is what caught my attention the first time I visited back in May.
The Warehouse has an industrial look with lots of bricks and metal cladding everywhere. The roof is covered with a glass and steel structure that casts interesting shadows onto the floor during the day. It’s really well designed mall with a lot of creative touches, even the bathrooms are worth checking out.
Theres a large variety of stores in the mall with the main anchors being IKEA, ABYAT, LC Waikiki and LuLu Hypermarket. You also have some new restaurants opening there that aren’t available anywhere else in Kuwait yet like Jamie’s Italian and Nando’s. Regulars like Milk Bun, Shake Shack and Raising Cane’s are also opening there as well as one of my favorite coffee shops, Earth Roastery. There is also a Cinescape, Xcite, Starbucks, Zain, and a bunch of other “mall-must-haves”. There’s even an area called Auto Zone which houses a bunch of car dealerships.
If you want to pass by and check the mall out, starting tomorrow The Warehouse is going to open daily from 10AM till 10PM except on weekends where it stays open till 11PM. The mall is located in Ahmadi, right off highway 30 or 40. @thewarehousekuwait
7 replies on “The Warehouse Mall Opens Tomorrow”
Will there be something ready on opening day or is it gonna be a mall full of “Coming Soon” hoardings?
All the anchor shops and most of the retail will be open from what I saw. The restaurants on the other hand are mostly coming soon.
I was excited until Ahmadi.
A question Ahmed…have you visited the farms at Wafra or chalets in Kabd or Khairan???
A luxury Indian cosmetics store is also opening tomorrow if anyone’s interested – Forest Essentials.
Really gorgeous store with Ayurveda-inspired products.
Been going there for over a decade now.
Forest Essentials is amazeballs. I only hope they bring more premium high quality brands from India such as, Atmosphere (silk curtains & linen) and Oma (fine home furnishings & decor). Will be a whiff of fresh air from the usual invasion by standard high street retailers.
I doubt we will unfortunately just because it take so long for them to get here.
Forest Essentials has been planning to launch in the Gulf since 2016 – over seven years ago.
I think Nicobar would do extremely well here so would Good Earth but we’ll see!