Kuwait Airways was recently named the “World’s Most Improved Airline in 2023” according to Skytrax, the airline and airport review and ranking site. This was the second year in a row that Kuwait Airways won the ‘World’s Most Improved Airline’ award. Last year, Kuwait Airways moved up from 179th place to 76th place, and this year they moved up to 42nd place.
Singapore Airlines won the top airline award for 2023 while Qatar came in 2nd, Emirates 4th, Saudi Arabian Airlines 23rd, Oman Air 27th, and Gulf Air 32nd.
5 replies on “Kuwait Airways World’s Most Improved Airline for 2023”
Looks like we’re getting there. Generally speaking I always prefer Kuwait Airways over any connecting flights from Kuwait. Their NYC and London flights have been great so far. Go on KU!!
Kuwait Airways is awesome
Kuwait Airways travel to the US and Europe isn’t bad at all. It’s subcontinental travel that they mess up and royally, in terms of customer service or the lack of it. West bound traffic from India and the rest of the subcontinent is huge and keeps growing exponentially by the year yet they seem not to want to do an Emirates for India and the rest of the subcontinent.
Still waiting on a direct KWI-LAX flight. That would be awesome.
KAC services are improving, KAC will introduce new destinations in North America & Asia in 2024.