I recently heard that any expat wishing to travel by car outside Kuwait now requires a car “TripTik”. No idea why they announced this new rule but it basically means you need to get an additional paper now for your car before traveling.
A reader recently had to get this paper done at KIAC and this is what he shared:
There are 2 options for the TripTik, 1 month & 12 months validity. 1 Month was recently introduced by KIAC on announcement of this new rule to make it more affordable for expats, but if you travel a lot you should get the 12 months validity. The TripTik will be stamped entering and exiting the border similar to a passport.
Here is what’s required:
For 1 Month
Fee: 20KD
Deposit: 50KD that you’ll get back when you’re back from your trip
Paperwork Required: Civil ID, passport, and car registration
For 1 Year
Fee: 50KD
Deposit: 50KD that you’ll get back when you’re back from your trip
Paperwork Required: Civil ID, passport, and car registration. In addition to that you also need a Kuwaiti guarantor as well. The Kuwaiti guarantor needs to have their Civil ID as well as salary certificate.
Issuing the TripTik takes a few minutes after submitting all the correct paperwork.
In case you’re traveling by car, please double check the above information since it might change over time. You can contact KIAC on 24827524 if you have any questions or visit their website kiac.com.kw
As someone that travels often by car I’m personally really annoyed by this.
Thanks Uzair
22 replies on “New Rules for Leaving Kuwait by Car”
why was this new rule implemented?
Of course to extract money from expats, they cannot see expats happy in any way!!!!
🤷🏼♂️
Could you provide official news from any source? My friend returned from Umrah last Saturday, and up to that point, there were no charges incurred.
I got confirmation by calling KIAC and asking, number is included in the post above
if you’ve double-checked with KIAC, what’s the procedure? Is it at the border, or do we need to show up at the KIAC location in person?
And if it’s valid for a month, is there a 50 KD deposit required for each trip outside Kuwait during the same month?
you need to go to KIAC get the TripTik, not at the borders.
reas0n f0r this new rule ?
It will be difficult for many travelers t0 dep0sit and getting the kuwaiti Guarant0r :-s
I read all the posts online and made myself a triptik this Thursday. Some of my friends were like you won’t need it. I pass through Khafji on Thursday and no one asked me for it. 20 KD down the drain.
Good to hear cuz I have a further complication in that the car isn’t in my name
There is no official news anywhere? Never heard, nothing on their social media or website. What’s the purpose of Triptik? Is this same as CDP? Is it for all GCC countries?
I’m sure there might be a government instagram account that might have posted something in Arabic somewhere
lol, this rule gonna be real hot topic. You gonna get huge traffic
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/255/097/022.jpg
shoooops…! It was the Saudi visa which was the unbeatable hurdle until 2 years ago.. (for us poor Indies). Once that was taken down by authorities somewhere someone got the itchy pitchy to bring in some sweet regulation (god knows what for). If it was for a new-found revenue wallahi why the guarantor!? I still get nightmares from the hardship I had to undergo when I was told I needed Carnet to enter Jordan. Actually it was not needed- a realization at the border 😐 On the very eve of my trip I managed to get the guarantor through friends’ help..
can someone elaborate? is this some sort of insurance? i paid vehicle insurance on my way to saudi at the saudi border…what is this?
This is not insurance, it is technically carnet de passage.
Triptyque
sorta like a passport for your car. a customs document.. so you can take it out and bring it back.
Religiously checking the comment section to see the updates 🙂
Kuwait always finds a way to complicate things and now some citizens will make money off expats by being guarantors smh then they’ll have a crisis where a lot of Kuwait take money to be a guarantor just like the visa crisis where Kuwaitis sell visa
Then they’ll ban traveling by car all together just like they stopped issuing most visas 😂
I really have no idea wtf goes in their head while making these rules smh like make the fees 100kd if needed by why tf do I need a guarantor specially a Kuwaiti now makes zero sense
I would not be surprised if this TripTik gets ignored, like if it never existed. Somebody would show it at the border and the officer won’t event acknowledge it 😕