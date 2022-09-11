Josh Cahill is a German-Czech aviation vlogger and airline critic who is considered to be the most-watched flight reviewer on YouTube. Yesterday he posted a video review of his flight with Kuwait Airways and spoiler alert, he had a wonderful experience. He liked a lot of things including surprisingly, the Chicken Kiev which he described as one of the best meals he’s had on any flight. Now I feel like I have to try it. Check out his review above.
Thanks Nidal
Kuwait Airways food was always one of the best, even during their shitty period.
Kuwait Airways is really good
Their business class amenity kit could be better,
But everything else is very good
I do like Kuwait Airways because even at the height of the ‘pandemic’ they were always chill and didn’t make you feel like this was your final flight.
The review was great and detailed and in my opinion very accurate. However, he failed to notice that he had to go down the stairs and into a bus to the terminal. This is a very annoying thing that can add an extra 30 mins to the trip and is not great for those who are old or with young children. Not to mention the heat and dust you have to face (which especially for a newcomer to Kuwait can be a crazy shock).
Everyone brags about the food, but I always get mediocre food. I recently made a special order meal and the flight attendant gave it to somebody else. I ended up getting their regular chicken dish with rice and it was bland as hell, and the rice wasn’t good either. When I told another flight attendant about the mixup with my meal, they compensated by giving me the Business Class meal, but it felt too little too late, however it was better than the regular meal.