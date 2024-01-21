Smoke & Soda – Curated Fashion & Lifestyle

SMOKE AND SODA is a new Kuwait based online store that recently launched and is promising to bring something new to the regional fashion scene.

It’s a one-stop-shop with items ranging from electronics and self-care essentials, to clothes and home decor. Everything is curated so you’re only going to find the coolest and most interesting items for sale.

All their pieces are hand picked from places like New York, LA, London, Paris, Sydney and Tokyo, but they also have offerings from within our region. Some of the brands they carry include:

Billionaire Boys Club

Converse

Grown Alchemist

House of Sunny

Lottie London

Modern Home

Nikben

Pabe Pabe

Soxy

Stojo

This Works

With all the big franchises selling pretty much the same looking things, SMOKE AND SODA are trying to help you celebrate your individuality with more unique pieces. They’re champions of self-expression and want you to embrace your true self, free from judgment.

SMOKE AND SODA have both an online website and iOS and Android Apps. Check them out by visiting smokeandsoda.com or clicking on the download link in their bio @smokeandsodame