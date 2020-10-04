I think there are only two electric cars you can officially buy in Kuwait at the moment, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Porsche Taycan in addition to the various Teslas that were imported so it makes sense that malls and other places start introducing charging stations. Al Shaheed, Arraya and Hamra Tower all have electric charging stations and The Avenues is now joining the party.
For anyone that works in Hamra or Arraya, I’m curious, are random cars parking in the electric charging spots, or are the spots properly being enforced and only electric cars can park there?
It is being enforced in Arraya and by enforced I mean there is a cone that only the security personnel remove when needed. Occasionally, you will see a random car parked in the space.
electric cars in Kuwait are contributing in pollution more than petrol cars cause electricity is generated by heavy fuel .. and i am sick of disabled parking then elderly people parking then family parking then pregnant women parking and now electric ! I will defiantly park on it in my V8 if i find it available .. beside we are oil producing country we shouldn’t encourage electric cars
hey if you have a problem with disabled parking spots you’ve got bigger issues to be concerned about
I have problem with the numbers of disabled parking, their percentage are way more than the percentage of disabled drivers and more than half of the are not used
That’s fine, you can walk a bit more to your parking spot it won’t kill you
Mercedes-benz EQC and thier other hybrid variants in Kuwait aswell.
Hybrids have a regular fuel engine to charge the batteries. Usually fully electric cars use charging stations while hybrids don’t even allow you to charge the battery separately (but i could be wrong).
plug in hybrids use charging stations, I believe most hybrids are plug ins. I’m considering and EQS or an ariya (sadly you don’t get sporty EVs), I would love to have a charging station at my future work place. Do you know if the charging is free or at least discounted? I doubt my family would be amused with the idea of paying for the charging of my smart phone on wheels and I’m too cheap to pay for the charge.
No Tesla dealership in Kuwait yet ? Also is there a market for the hybrid Prius in Kuwait ?
There probably will not be a Tesla dealership any time soon. Like Apple, they own all their official stores (no 3rd part agents like other car companies in Kuwait)
I’ve seen a few Prius’ in Kuwait, but to be honest it is not a good looking car, and gas in Kuwait is cheap, so I don’t know if a Hybrid is really needed
They can own their own store in Kuwait that’s not a problem anymore thanks to KDIPA
Oh cool! Didn’t know that
I hope Apple come here some day
The Ford Mach-E is expected in Kuwait by 2022, so that should be interesting and probably cause more of these stations to pop up