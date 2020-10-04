Over the weekend I noticed Lakeland at 360 Mall were selling Breville and Sage coffee machines. Breville and Sage are the same company they’re just called different things in the US and the UK. The prices though are both expensive and a good deal, depending on what you want. I’ve posted before about ordering electronics from Amazon UK and here is how much the coffee machines would cost if you had Amazon UK ship them directly to you vs Lakeland:
The Oracle
Lakeland: KD1,034
Amazon UK: KD672
Barista Touch +
Lakeland: KD445
Amazon UK: KD489
Bambino Plus
Lakeland: KD232
Amazon UK: KD170
The Amazon prices include shipping to Kuwait and the customs fees. So really unless you want the Barista Touch it’s a better deal to just order the coffee machines directly from the UK.
Great Tip Mark!
They don’t list any prices. Not for coffee machines or even the food products they have listed.
Hi Mark , Hope you re having a good day !
I wanted to ask you about the telephone number of jarir bookstore branches (not the 180802 ) because i wanted to enquire about the stock status of a product of that particular store coz when we called the customer care no , their reply was disappointing and asked me to VISIT THOSE stores ( which is actually very far from my & tedious to visit each and every store of theirs in kuwait ) and their ecommerce website has been showing no info about which store is having the product but instead shows it is available but not where ?
So if you could give the ph no of their stores it would be easy for me to call them and ask .
in between when i was searching in google for the store ph no & found your post which was very helpful for me (I very much appreciate your help for that . )
and i had called them immediately but it wasnt there so i wanted to check in their next store
so if u could provide any other no I would be grateful for it .
I don’t work at Jarir
Mark where do you get your coffee beans ( freshly roasted)
Its costs fortune to order online
Please do an article about roastries in kuwait
Thanks
Hey why u ordering beans online 😳😳😳😳
I get my beans from Arabica (they have like 10 different kinds) but there is also 48 East https://instagram.com/48e.co and like 10 others. All freshly roast.