Over the weekend I noticed Lakeland at 360 Mall were selling Breville and Sage coffee machines. Breville and Sage are the same company they’re just called different things in the US and the UK. The prices though are both expensive and a good deal, depending on what you want. I’ve posted before about ordering electronics from Amazon UK and here is how much the coffee machines would cost if you had Amazon UK ship them directly to you vs Lakeland:

The Oracle

Lakeland: KD1,034

Amazon UK: KD672

Barista Touch +

Lakeland: KD445

Amazon UK: KD489

Bambino Plus

Lakeland: KD232

Amazon UK: KD170

The Amazon prices include shipping to Kuwait and the customs fees. So really unless you want the Barista Touch it’s a better deal to just order the coffee machines directly from the UK.