A Starbucks opening up in a mall wouldn’t really be news except for the fact when 360 Mall first opened, one of the differentiating factors from other malls was they wouldn’t carry any of the Alshaya brands. They wanted to be different from other malls and so didn’t want the same shops you’d find everywhere else also open there. That’s not an easy decision to stick by especially when Alshaya owns so many brands. I think the first Alshaya brand that opened there was Asha’s, but now Starbucks is planning to open up by the end of the year.
Mark, the reason 360 did not have any Alshaya brands was because the real estate group that owns 360 mall, the Tamdeen group and Alshaya’s Real estate division mabanee, are direct competitors. So they won’t promote their own competition. But I guess corona is making even the fiercest rivals work together.