The original McDonalds location on the Gulf Road is turning into a Burger King and Pizza Hut. The building is looking pretty nice so far and I saw it a few months back at night while they were testing the lighting and all the vertical lines around the structure were lit up by LEDs. I just hope it doesn’t end up looking tacky and ruining the Gulf Road landscape.

As I’ve posted previously, McDonalds has now moved to a new location further up the road next to the Kuwait Towers, where Ruby Tuesday used to be.