Architectural photographer Abdulraouf Murad visited the abandoned Entertainment City and captured some pretty cool photos including the one above showing nature taking over the park. The park has been closed since 2016 but I was there a couple of weeks back and there was construction working taking place in the parking area so maybe the renovation project is back on track.
Check out more photos of the park on his account here, here and here.
The renovation plan was posted last October on the Instagram account @mashro3y_q8y.
From the looks of it it might take 5 years !
Check it out
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3EIcJmFuWZ/?igshid=10ilfyrk8d5yo