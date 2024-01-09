This is a simple, but fun and very cute idea. Local design studio Mud Architects were commissioned to design a stall for Doh! at the new food hall in Khiran Mall.
Taking inspiration from the location of the food hall being in a beach town, Mud decided to create a large donut floatie. The design choice was a nod to both the brand’s fun identity, and the coastal vibe of Khiran, creating an eye-catching and engaging presence inside the food hall.
Photos by @mashkanani
2 replies on “Design Highlight: DOH!’s Floatie Stall”
The inflation is real. Reminds me of that’s always sunny inflation episode. Infaltable furnitures to deal with the economy inflation! Genius
Hahaha that episode was amazing