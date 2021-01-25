GQ Magazine published an article yesterday on places to eat in Kuwait put together by Chef Faisal Al Nashmi. The list includes Habra, Al-Shimam, Oak & Smoke, BBT and Tampopo. It got me thinking about what places I’d recommend nowadays and other than some of the ones already mentioned in the article, I struggled to think of more. I think I would add the following:

Cardamon Club, Cocoa Room, Ora, San Ristorante, and White Robata.

For the past year, I haven’t been going out to restaurants as much when I used to frequent Cocoa Room and White Robata for example at least once a week before the pandemic. It’s also why I haven’t posted about anything new in ages, I just don’t feel like it right now. Even Cocoa Room and White Robata which I love and used to frequent on a weekly basis, since the pandemic started I’ve only been back to Cocoa Room once and I haven’t been back to White Robata yet. The only place I seem to frequent often is BBT since I get to eat out of my car, but the rest of the time I’m just ordering delivery.

If you have places you think should be on the list mention it in the comment, to check out the GQ article click here.