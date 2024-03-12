Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2024)

Not sure why, but putting together this annual list of Ramadan buffets in Kuwait was exhausting this year. I think it’s definitely me since everyone answering the phone this year was actually prompt. Just a quick example, I realized I didn’t have Holiday Inn on my list so I sent them a DM at 7:30AM this morning and they replied back a minute later. Everyone seems to be on top of their game this year which made my life easier.

As usual, I’ve also highlighted the price variation from the previous year if applicable. You’ll find the variation in brackets after the price. More places increased their prices than decreased. The highest increase was Stambul at the Grand Hyatt, they increased their buffet price by KD5 this year. The biggest decrease was KD2 and four places did that.

Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments. I’m looking for really cheap buffets to add, I have a few listed but if you know of a place where the buffet is less than KD5, let me know in the comments.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD9 ( -0.900 )

Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium

Buffet Price: KD16 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD16 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD17 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Sakura Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18 (Weekends Only)

Set Menu Price: KD14 (Weekdays Only)

Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent

Buffet Price: KD26 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Stambul

Buffet Price: KD20 ( +5.000 )

Telephone: 22007698

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues

Buffet Price: KD20

Telephone: 22262000

Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD19.9

Telephone: 22256222

Holiday Inn – Al Diwan Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15.950

Telephone: 1847777

Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD7.5 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22436686

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent

Buffet Price: KD22 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22269600

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Garden Cafe

Buffet Price: KD22 (indoors) KD24 (outdoors)

Telephone: 22269600

Kuwait Continental Hotel – Darbar Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD5.5

Telephone: 22527300

Marina Hotel

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD13.9 ( +1.900 )

Telephone: 66100710

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15 (indoors) KD17 (outdoors)

Telephone: 22253100

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18.5

Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas

Buffet Price: KD13.9 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent

Buffet Price: KD28

Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel

Buffet Price: KD12 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 25770000

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD24 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Al Kubbar

Buffet Price: KD27 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Almayass

Set Menu Price: KD11.5 ( -0.500 )

Telephone: 25761001

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD12.5 ( -0.500 )

Telephone: 22533377

Avanti Palace

Set Menu Price: KD4.750

Telephone: 25751081

Babel

Set Menu Price: KD14.950 ( -0.050 )

Telephone: 22081111

Baker & Spice

Set Menu Price: KD12.5

Telephone: 96962816

Dar Hamad

Buffet Price: KD12 (360 Mall) KD16 (Gulf Road)

Telephone: 22275555

Dean & Deluca

Set Menu Price: KD9.750 (Min 4 People)

Telephone: 22242224

Em Sherif

Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25

Telephone: 90977997

Francescas At The Top

Set Menu Price: KD18

Telephone: 90003858

Gulf Royal Chinese

Buffet Price: KD8.5

Telephone: 22622770

IKEA

Buffet Price: KD2.95 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah

Buffet Price: KD10

Telephone: 1819991

Joori Min Beirut

Buffet Price: KD12 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 22062068

Kuwait Towers

Buffet Price: KD15 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 24965500

Leila Min Lebnen

Set Menu Price: KD15

Telephone: 22996414

Mughal Mahal – Hawally

Buffet Price: KD7.45

Telephone: 22626782

Palm Palace

Buffet Price: KD11.5 ( +0.500 )

Telephone: 67009575

Paul

Set Menu Price: KD10.5 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22208204

Saraya Palace

Buffet Price: KD9.5

Telephone: 25712998

Vapiano

Set Menu Price: KD7.950 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22650052