Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2024)

Not sure why, but putting together this annual list of Ramadan buffets in Kuwait was exhausting this year. I think it’s definitely me since everyone answering the phone this year was actually prompt. Just a quick example, I realized I didn’t have Holiday Inn on my list so I sent them a DM at 7:30AM this morning and they replied back a minute later. Everyone seems to be on top of their game this year which made my life easier.
As usual, I’ve also highlighted the price variation from the previous year if applicable. You’ll find the variation in brackets after the price. More places increased their prices than decreased. The highest increase was Stambul at the Grand Hyatt, they increased their buffet price by KD5 this year. The biggest decrease was KD2 and four places did that.
Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments. I’m looking for really cheap buffets to add, I have a few listed but if you know of a place where the buffet is less than KD5, let me know in the comments.
HOTELS
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9 (-0.900)
Telephone: 24590000
Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD16 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22997000
Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16 (-2.000)
Telephone: 1848111
Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17 (-2.000)
Telephone: 1848111
Crowne Plaza – Sakura Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18 (Weekends Only)
Set Menu Price: KD14 (Weekdays Only)
Telephone: 1848111
Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD26 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000
Grand Hyatt – Stambul
Buffet Price: KD20 (+5.000)
Telephone: 22007698
Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000
Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19.9
Telephone: 22256222
Holiday Inn – Al Diwan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15.950
Telephone: 1847777
Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD7.5 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22436686
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent
Buffet Price: KD22 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22269600
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Garden Cafe
Buffet Price: KD22 (indoors) KD24 (outdoors)
Telephone: 22269600
Kuwait Continental Hotel – Darbar Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD5.5
Telephone: 22527300
Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22230030
Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22050505
Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD13.9 (+1.900)
Telephone: 66100710
Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15 (indoors) KD17 (outdoors)
Telephone: 22253100
Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.5
Telephone: 25673000
Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD13.9 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25455555
St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD28
Telephone: 22422055
Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD12 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25770000
The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD24 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25766666
Waldorf Astoria – Al Kubbar
Buffet Price: KD27 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24774414
RESTAURANTS
Almayass
Set Menu Price: KD11.5 (-0.500)
Telephone: 25761001
Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12.5 (-0.500)
Telephone: 22533377
Avanti Palace
Set Menu Price: KD4.750
Telephone: 25751081
Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.950 (-0.050)
Telephone: 22081111
Baker & Spice
Set Menu Price: KD12.5
Telephone: 96962816
Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD12 (360 Mall) KD16 (Gulf Road)
Telephone: 22275555
Dean & Deluca
Set Menu Price: KD9.750 (Min 4 People)
Telephone: 22242224
Em Sherif
Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25
Telephone: 90977997
Francescas At The Top
Set Menu Price: KD18
Telephone: 90003858
Gulf Royal Chinese
Buffet Price: KD8.5
Telephone: 22622770
IKEA
Buffet Price: KD2.95 (+1.000)
Telephone: 1840408
Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991
Joori Min Beirut
Buffet Price: KD12 (-2.000)
Telephone: 22062068
Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24965500
Leila Min Lebnen
Set Menu Price: KD15
Telephone: 22996414
Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD7.45
Telephone: 22626782
Palm Palace
Buffet Price: KD11.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 67009575
Paul
Set Menu Price: KD10.5 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22208204
Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD9.5
Telephone: 25712998
Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD7.950 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22597171
Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052
Wok and Grill
Buffet Price: KD2.995 (-0.505)
Telephone: 64440089
