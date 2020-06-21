Over the weekend I was in Avenues for work (the mall is closed FYI) so I decided to walk around and see if it was true that Alshaya was closing down some of its restaurants. Inspired Edibles had posted a list on Instagram of the brands that were closing which included:
400 Gradi
Alforno
Blaze Pizza
Bridge Water Chocolate
Cafe COCO
Castania
Cleo
Le Pain Quotidien
P.F. Chang’s (Phase 1)
Spontini Pizza
Veranda
Turns out it’s true. Other than Blaze Pizza and P.F. Chang’s, all the restaurants listed above had been closed down with their logos removed and the storefronts boarded up. I guess the two I’m gonna miss the most are Alforno and Spontini. When Alforno first opened I used to go there a lot with my family, and Spontini, well I kinda liked their pizzas even though I know a lot didn’t.
But, if a giant like Alshaya has difficulty sustaining a restaurant during this difficult period in a mall they basically own, you can only imagine how other smaller businesses must be doing.
400 Gradi and Cleo were nice, the rest were average. They were all mostly empty anyways.
I heard the were closing down few of the brands itself and not only the outlets in avenues. But anyways the main reason why alshaya felt the pinch so hard, is because they had just invested in several new projects that dug deep into their balance sheets. For kuwait the acquiring the sea front was one of their biggest splurges plus investment put into furnishing all of those restaurants.
Unfortunately due to unprecedented circumstances they damaged the name and rep they built throughout the years. By unconventionally cutting salaries and firing people. Stuff like this would be expected from SME’s not from big names like alshaya.
The new world system that targeted is to break down small business even medium businesses. I think that ” survival for the strongest and fittest it would be the motto of new era.no consolation for the Dwarves.
Solia (cleo), 400 gradi, P.F. chang and blaze pizza still open in other branches 👍
Honestly im more worried about the little guys, I have no sympathy for big business like alshaya, theyll be fine.
Regardless how big the business is, any restaurant that do not try to survive in this situation will be in a big trouble after Corona.
Alshaya’s bubble was waiting to be burst for a long time now. I somehow felt they overdid things by opening up multiple outlets of the same brand (sooo many pinkberries) and some very similar concepts. Many of their brands are nothing great (like potbelly). It seems they just opened up restaurants since they had so much space for themselves.
The sad part of this burst bubble is the people employed that got affected
Alshaya are the oldest still existing company in Kuwait, dont worry about them.
I have to worry about them. And its not just about existence.
I’m no expert here, but pretty sure close-downs for Al Shaya might not necessarily mean forever. It’s smart to invest the spaces with other businesses that could generate steady income for the company while they focus on their core and successful brands until the market recovers. Then they can start reopening these or other brands again when the the time is right.
Out of all the places that were allegedly closing, Blaze Pizza and Le Pain are the only ones that I kept returning to. The rest I either never been or tried it once and never went back to. But that’s just me.
simply put, these businesses were not doing as well as others. Alshaya investing in the seafront had nothing to do with close-downs. Alshaya has been diversifying away from retail for the past few years regardless of the current situation. This is an opportune time to restructure at a more rapid rate and renegotiate leases with landlords globally. They are opening 70 new hotels globally in the next 12 years as well as a few large real estate projects in KSA. They have always closed down locations and rebranded. this will continue. Any company with big retail ops can’t survive without revenue, That’s how you cover expenses. when you pay salaries for 4 months with no income, its either you shed weight, make cuts, or go down. The bigger you are the harder it is to do.
So what are they closing the restaurants down that are all around Kuwait or just those in the mall?