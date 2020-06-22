Yesterday, Kuwait’s Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) launched an official internet speed testing portal as part of the Kuwait Internet Exchange. The reason for CITRA launching their own speed test website from what I’ve been told is for two reasons transparency and data collection.

By using the CITRA speed test website, users will have an accurate way of comparing the internet performance of the different networks in Kuwait when it comes to speed and international latency (which is good to know for gaming). CITRA also wants to use this website as a way to collect data to better help them understand the performance of the different providers in the market.

How is this useful for you? Once enough people have used the website it will provide a fairly accurate representation of internet speeds between the different providers in Kuwait. You will visually be able to see who is providing the fastest speeds and who is the slowest. In the next site update I’ve been told they’ll also be adding area comparisons so you’ll be able to compare internet speeds in your area.

I’m using Zain 5G as my internet provider so according to the website, I’m killing it compared to the average internet speeds in Kuwait. I still haven’t gotten over the fact how fast my internet is, 5G is really just the best thing ever.

If you want to run a speed test on your internet connection, click here.