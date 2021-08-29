Originally opened in 1983, the Kuwait National Museum was badly damaged during the 1990 invasion and had remained mostly closed since. There were plans to demolish the museum and build a new one but thankfully in 2014, they decided to refurbish and fix up the existing buildings which I think was a great idea. If only the same was done to the ice skating rink or Sawaber.
The picture above was taken by @111.street. Here are some interesting links related to the museum:
المتحف مفتوح للزيارة بالمجان
Sunday Closed
Monday 8:30AM–12:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM
Tuesday 8:30AM–12:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM
Wednesday 8:30AM–12:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM
Thursday 8:30AM–12:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM
Friday 4:30–8:30PM
Saturday 8:30AM–12:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM
That’s for the heritage museum which is located in one wing of the National Museum. The National Museum is currently closed and still not open. https://248am.com/mark/interesting/the-kuwait-heritage-museum/
So are they working on renovating it or is it simply closed for now?
Renovations are supposed to be done but not sure if corona delayed things or not, haven’t been in touch with them since before corona
We went there shortly after it opened in 80s, I suppose that would be 1983. There was a great sense of pride in the press, as a kid I was impressed. We visited all parts of the mueseum. Funnily, I was browsing some old family photos today and I came across pictures of my family’s visit that day just ouside building and the traditional tent that erected outside.