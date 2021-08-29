Originally opened in 1983, the Kuwait National Museum was badly damaged during the 1990 invasion and had remained mostly closed since. There were plans to demolish the museum and build a new one but thankfully in 2014, they decided to refurbish and fix up the existing buildings which I think was a great idea. If only the same was done to the ice skating rink or Sawaber.

The picture above was taken by @111.street. Here are some interesting links related to the museum:

History of the Kuwait National Museum

Inside the Kuwait National Museum

The Kuwait Heritage Museum

Preopening Video – 1983