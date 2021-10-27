BBC published the video above a few hours ago on life in Kuwait during the summer. Not sure why the music had to be so dramatic, it made the whole video sound like we are suffering and dying because of the heat. One thing that caught my interest is the lady planting trees. I don’t know what her day job is but someone should put her in charge of saving Kuwait’s trees.
That’s exactly since some time ago I noticed. Since Mid-October, they have removed all fence plants from around the Masjid Parking (Fahaheel). and now they are working on the road between Ahmadi & Fahaheel (212). Near Sabahiya, they have removed all fence plants & Trees.
Making roads & expanding them is fine, at least when you remove any plant, plant them somewhere else in habitat areas to compensate…
They recently cut and removed all the trees on the 5th/road 45 intersection as well.
Ohk, now I know why the intersection looks so barren.
Why the BBC chose Ascia to interview for this stumps me.
what’s wrong with Ascia? it’s most likely since she has a large online platform.
If every Kuwaiti person, takes action and donates a tree or a palm for public places, this little country can be green.
One tree or a palm is not expensive for the rich Kuwaitis.
It’s not enough just to keep your own fancy villas green. You need to spread love, take care of our Mother Earth.
Why is there no BBC report about life at 50C in Southern Iraq? After all they have the exact same temperature as Kuwait in the summer + similar culture and environment + their population is bigger than Kuwait
Also, they are planting many trees across Kuwait right now and the company Zain is coordinating with them
Of course anything related to Kuwait is always blown out of proportion for negative energy and hate
There is a report about life at 50c in iRAQ https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-58960747
It came out before Kuwait
This was back in 2019 i think, I was working on a project in Bnaider (Chalet) near Mina Al Zour. I have small thermometer that i keep with me that showed 62C in the Sun. I regret not taking a pic of it but then again, i don’t want to get deported either so. . . this was around 1pm (ish).
The Emirati solution for the heat.
https://www.arabianbusiness.com/culture-society/423413-uae-firm-planning-to-tow-icebergs-from-antarctica-to-start-testing-this-year#:~:text=The%20UAE%20company%20behind%20plans,of%20up%20to%20%2480%20million.&text=later%20this%20year.-,The%20test%20will%20cost%20around%20%2460%2D80%20million%20while%20the,will%20cost%20%24100%2D150%20million.
80mil to tow icebergs instead of solving the climate issue? Those icebergs will melt before they get there! 🤣
Being a shut-in with social anxiety does have it’s benefits