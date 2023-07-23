Urban Outfitters are selling 35mm films for those of you who are looking. I can’t tell if they’re reasonably priced or not because the prices in the market keep fluctuating depending on availability and where you’re getting them from (@qomrahfilm is cheaper for example). But, one advantage Urban Outfitters has is that they’re conveniently located at The Avenues.
They have three types of films available:
Kodak Gold (ISO 200) – KD5.750
Ilford HP5 Plus (ISO 400) – KD7.500
Kodak UltraMax (ISO 400) – KD7.500
But they also had a 3-piece pack of Kodak Gold they’re selling for KD16 (so KD5.333 per piece).
6 replies on “35mm Films at Urban Outfitters”
I remember when these were so commonly available that you could buy them from supermarkets, and they were cheaper too! 😭
Is there news about kuwait Airport t2 when completed?..Can u check tomorrow..
https://248am.com/mark/sneak-peek/inside-the-new-kuwait-t2-airport-terminal/
Already posted about it
Where can you develop the films in Kuwait? Any prices?
Oh..the excitement of trying to get the perfect shot, then wait till the roll is over (which can be several weeks) and wait in anticipation for the final results; only to realize all the photos are overexposed and completely useless.
Good times.
The three piece kit is def cheaper, cause you’re not gonna pay 3kd delivery fees. Not bad i guess given today’s super high film prices, wasn’t it like 3.75kd before covid?