35mm Films at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters are selling 35mm films for those of you who are looking. I can’t tell if they’re reasonably priced or not because the prices in the market keep fluctuating depending on availability and where you’re getting them from (@qomrahfilm is cheaper for example). But, one advantage Urban Outfitters has is that they’re conveniently located at The Avenues.

They have three types of films available:

Kodak Gold (ISO 200) – KD5.750

Ilford HP5 Plus (ISO 400) – KD7.500

Kodak UltraMax (ISO 400) – KD7.500

But they also had a 3-piece pack of Kodak Gold they’re selling for KD16 (so KD5.333 per piece).