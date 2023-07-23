Categories
35mm Films at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters are selling 35mm films for those of you who are looking. I can’t tell if they’re reasonably priced or not because the prices in the market keep fluctuating depending on availability and where you’re getting them from (@qomrahfilm is cheaper for example). But, one advantage Urban Outfitters has is that they’re conveniently located at The Avenues.

They have three types of films available:
Kodak Gold (ISO 200) – KD5.750
Ilford HP5 Plus (ISO 400) – KD7.500
Kodak UltraMax (ISO 400) – KD7.500

But they also had a 3-piece pack of Kodak Gold they’re selling for KD16 (so KD5.333 per piece).

6 replies on “35mm Films at Urban Outfitters”

I remember when these were so commonly available that you could buy them from supermarkets, and they were cheaper too! 😭

Oh..the excitement of trying to get the perfect shot, then wait till the roll is over (which can be several weeks) and wait in anticipation for the final results; only to realize all the photos are overexposed and completely useless.
Good times.

The three piece kit is def cheaper, cause you’re not gonna pay 3kd delivery fees. Not bad i guess given today’s super high film prices, wasn’t it like 3.75kd before covid?

