Every time I post about Khyber, I get comments about other places with supposedly better tikka, the two most popular ones being White Rose and Paratha King. So, I decided it was time to give them a ranking:
First Place: Khyber ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Second Place: Paratha King ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Third Place: White Rose ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Khyber
Paratha King
White Rose
It’s really close between Khyber and Paratha King and if it was based on the overall experience, I think I’d lean towards Paratha King more. Khyber I believe has a slightly better-tasting tikka but Paratha King’s location and experience beats Khyber for me. The seasoning and marination of both tikkas are very different with Paratha King having a more thicker coating while Khyber doesn’t which is why some people might think Khyber’s tikka is drier (it isn’t).
Paratha King
With White Rose, I think it’s just overhyped. Under every tikka post I usually get a few comments saying I should try White Rose and that White Rose has the best tikka. I don’t think it does. Of the three places listed here, I find the White Rose tikka the least flavorful. Their location is also not great so the dining experience isn’t very appealing either.
White Rose
Pricewise, Khyber and Paratha King are similar and White Rose is the cheapest.
Khyber: 1.000 KD per piece
Paratha King: 1.000 KD per piece
White Rose: 0.900 KD per piece
If you want to check the places out, here are their locations on Google Maps:
Khyber Location
Paratha King Location
White Rose Location
There is one more place I need to try (I think) and that’s White House. If there is any other place that has good tikka let me know in the comments, if there are enough places I might have a part 2 battle.
Nice to see this coverage on a Sunday morning, took me by surprise!
These locations (Paratha King and White Rose) are in close proximity to where I live, basically walking distance except for White House (maybe during the winters).
I don’t order from Paratha King or White Rose (Lamb chops yes previously pre-Covid).
I usually order Biryanis, gravies, parathas, rotis, Chinese dishes from White House and it’s 90% consistent, same goes for the Chicken Tikka, Tandoori even.
Give it a try and let us know of your opinion!
Youd be surprised at how good the Indian Chinese is from Paratha King, even the mughlai.
Even the newly opened Himalyan house is pretty good at the indian chinese scene.
No i do not work for paratha king, simply a fanboy fanboying.
Not even 10 Am on a Sunday morning and now I’m craving some chicken tikka!
T grill is a must visit Fahaheel
What are the chances of diarrhea for someone that never ate at such places?
you’ve never eaten tikka?
I never ate at such places, you know something in the line of traveler’s diarrhea.
Just eat a small amount and see how it goes, you can’t go wrong with that.
u missed lulu. 450 fils per piece
Thats the price. What about the taste?
Above average if you’re really hungry.
This post made me realize that I miss your posts on food.
Everything looks yumm.. My hunger factor just surged. Do more posts on foood.
Khyber is All Time Favrt lip smacking tikka super taste. thier makhani dal is amazing.
white rose used to be good – but not any more, but you definitely need to visit white house!!! its way better than white rose.
No love for Chicken Tikka? 😭
not on the same flavour profiles as the other 3 bro, chicken tikka is mor arabic than indian if anything.
hAHA Told you Paratha King is goooood.
Khyber hands down has the best taste, but either their chef or the chicken is moody, since some days it does not make it to the benchmark.
White House has good food. Do try the Indo Chinese options.