Every time I post about Khyber, I get comments about other places with supposedly better tikka, the two most popular ones being White Rose and Paratha King. So, I decided it was time to give them a ranking:

First Place: Khyber ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Second Place: Paratha King ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Third Place: White Rose ⭐️⭐️⭐️



Khyber



Paratha King



White Rose

It’s really close between Khyber and Paratha King and if it was based on the overall experience, I think I’d lean towards Paratha King more. Khyber I believe has a slightly better-tasting tikka but Paratha King’s location and experience beats Khyber for me. The seasoning and marination of both tikkas are very different with Paratha King having a more thicker coating while Khyber doesn’t which is why some people might think Khyber’s tikka is drier (it isn’t).



Paratha King

With White Rose, I think it’s just overhyped. Under every tikka post I usually get a few comments saying I should try White Rose and that White Rose has the best tikka. I don’t think it does. Of the three places listed here, I find the White Rose tikka the least flavorful. Their location is also not great so the dining experience isn’t very appealing either.



White Rose

Pricewise, Khyber and Paratha King are similar and White Rose is the cheapest.

Khyber: 1.000 KD per piece

Paratha King: 1.000 KD per piece

White Rose: 0.900 KD per piece

If you want to check the places out, here are their locations on Google Maps:

Khyber Location

Paratha King Location

White Rose Location

There is one more place I need to try (I think) and that’s White House. If there is any other place that has good tikka let me know in the comments, if there are enough places I might have a part 2 battle.