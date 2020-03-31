If you’re wondering if Aramex or other companies are still delivering packages during this pandemic, they are! Even though commercial flights in and out of Kuwait have stopped, cargo flights are still operating. And even though places like New York have been hit hard because of the virus, it doesn’t seem to be slowing down or stopping our packages from being shipped to us. So far I’ve had packages ship from the US, the UK, and Germany. Packages are taking around 10 days from arriving at my Shop & Ship mailbox to being delivered to me at my home which is normal.

For example, yesterday I had my Odroid Go Advance delivered to me (pictured above). A reader had told me about it in the comments under one of my posts on March 14th. On March 15th I ordered the device and on March 19th it arrived to my New York mailbox. Yesterday (March 30th) it was delivered to me. So 9 days from arriving to my mailbox in New York to being delivered to me here in Kuwait. Customs in Kuwait are also working normally which is pretty impressive. There is something very comforting knowing I can continue to buy stuff online and have them arrive to Kuwait.